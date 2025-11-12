Prime Minister Anutin visits wounded soldiers in Ubon Ratchathani, vows full support and justice

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani province on November 11 to meet soldiers injured in the recent Thai–Cambodian border incident, including one who lost a leg after stepping on a landmine. Upon arrival, he met with a team of doctors to review the soldiers’ treatment plans, examine their conditions, and offer words of comfort and encouragement.



During the visit, the Prime Minister grew emotional as he spoke with the wounded soldier and his family, expressing sadness and disappointment over the incident. Anutin presented a gift basket and financial assistance as gestures of care and support, recognizing each personnel’s bravery and sacrifice in serving the country.





After the visit, the Premier confirmed that all four injured soldiers are in stable condition and are now under Royal Patronage. The soldier who lost his leg will be transferred to Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok for specialized care and prosthetic treatment, while the other three will continue their recovery at Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital.

Anutin made clear that every measure will be taken to ensure the wounded soldiers receive the best possible care and support throughout their recovery. (NNT)



































