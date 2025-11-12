Kidney patients thank PM Anutin for free dialysis anywhere policy

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met with a group of kidney patients at Government House on November 11 to receive their appreciation for the government’s “Free Dialysis Anywhere” policy, which provides dialysis treatment free of charge across Thailand. The group, led by Thanaphon Dokkaew, President of the Kidney Friends Association of Thailand, presented a floral garland to the Prime Minister as a token of gratitude.



The visitors, who came from Rajavithi Hospital and Phra Nang Klao Hospital, represented patients receiving various treatments, including hemodialysis, automated and manual peritoneal dialysis, and kidney transplants. All are now benefiting from the expanded healthcare policy, which ensures wider access to life-saving dialysis services across Thailand.

The meeting took place in a warm, friendly atmosphere, with the Prime Minister expressing empathy for the challenges kidney patients face in their daily lives. The group conveyed appreciation for the policy, which has eased financial burdens and given patients greater flexibility in choosing treatment suited to their health conditions. The gesture represented the collective gratitude of kidney patients nationwide who now enjoy more consistent and affordable medical care.





The “Free Dialysis Anywhere” policy remains one of the administration’s key public health priorities, extending equitable medical services across all regions. The program supports the government’s nationwide goal of improving the quality of life and advancing universal healthcare for every Thai citizen. (NNT)



































