Suchart launches high-tech green factory in Chonburi to power Thailand’s next industrial revolution

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin has officiated the opening of the Unicq Technology manufacturing facility at Amata City Industrial Estate in Chonburi province—an investment that supports the government’s vision to transform the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) into a regional hub for sustainable, high-tech industries. The event, attended by senior government officials, business leaders, and international representatives, highlights strong collaboration between the public and private sectors in advancing Thailand’s green industrial transition.



The new facility represents an important achievement in Thailand’s move toward next-generation manufacturing, integrating advanced technology, efficient energy management, and environmental stewardship.

Suchart stated that the government’s EEC strategy promotes clean and responsible investment to ensure economic growth goes hand in hand with natural resource protection. He affirmed that the administration is committed to achieving harmony between industrial progress, environmental preservation, and community well-being—enhancing Thailand’s pursuit of long-term sustainability.



The Deputy Prime Minister added that the increasing flow of investment in Chonburi is enhancing Thailand’s industrial competitiveness and strengthening investor confidence in the country’s stability and policy direction. With expanding production capacity and a clear roadmap for green development, Thailand continues to position itself as a leading destination for sustainable, high-technology manufacturing in the region.

The Unicq Technology project stands as a practical demonstration of Thailand’s green economy in action—creating jobs, spurring innovation, and advancing environmental progress. The administration sees the EEC as a model for responsible economic growth, where technological advancement and sustainability evolve together. (NNT)



































