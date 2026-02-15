PM Anutin opens Ayutthaya World Heritage Festival, calls for sustainable preservation of Thailand’s cultural jewel

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul has inaugurated the 2025 “Yoyot Ying Fa Ayutthaya World Heritage” festival on February 13, emphasizing Ayutthaya’s importance as a major cultural World Heritage site in Thailand.







​The Prime Minister presided over the opening ceremony at the central stage near Wat Phra Ram in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Historical Park. He also paid respects at the city pillar shrine to mark the auspicious occasion. He highlighted Ayutthaya’s exceptional cultural value, which led to its designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, describing it as a national honor and a source of pride for Thailand.

​The Prime Minister called on all sectors to help preserve this invaluable heritage for future generations and to support sustainable tourism in the province. (NNT)



































