Prime Minister and cabinet receive warm welcome in Chiang Mai

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and cabinet members visited Huay Hong Khrai Royal Development Study Center at Doi Saket in Chiang Mai province.

The Prime Minister observed the natural surroundings and a community development project initiated in accordance with His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great’s initiatives. He noted that the project from the center will be considered as an outline for projects to revitalize forests in other areas of Thailand.







The Prime Minister and cabinet members inspected the water tunnel at the Mae Kuang Udomthara dam at Doi Saket in Chiang Mai province. They listened to the Royal Irrigation Department’s updates on the project’s development to address water problems in the area.

The premier also met with local communities to hear their opinions and suggestions, urging authorities to complete the project on schedule in order to alleviate local residents’ water and drought concerns.







The Prime Minister also met with youths at the Auditorium meeting hall at the Science and Technology Park of Chiang Mai University.

The Prime Minister’s schedule runs from 15 to 17 September in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai, two northern provinces of Thailand. He is prepared to listen to the people’s concerns on the subjects of border trade and drug problems, meet ethnic groups, and discuss the accessibility of stateless persons to various benefits. (NNT)

























