Toyota Chairman reaffirms commitment to Thailand’s automotive industry during visit with Prime Minister

BANGKOK, Thailand – Akio Toyoda, Chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation, met with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at Government House to discuss the future of Thailand’s automotive industry December 18. The meeting, held at 10:00 AM in the Purple Room of the Thai Khu Fah building, emphasized mutual cooperation in promoting sustainable automotive development, particularly in electric vehicles (EVs) and green energy.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for Toyota’s longstanding support and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering investment and innovation in the automotive sector. She highlighted the importance of integrating local manufacturers and suppliers into the global supply chain to enhance competitiveness and sustainability.







Akio Toyoda praised the Thai government for its support over Toyota’s 60 years of operations in Thailand, calling the country a key production hub for commercial vehicles and other models. He reassured that vehicles produced in Thailand meet the same quality standards as those in Japan.

Both sides agreed on the need for policies tailored to market demands, including the development of hybrid vehicles. Toyoda reiterated Toyota’s readiness to collaborate with the Thai government to advance the production and export of vehicles, ensuring the continued growth of Thailand’s automotive industry. (PRD)







































