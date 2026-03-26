Price pressures mount as Thailand steps up market controls

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Joint Management and Monitoring Center for the Situation in the Middle East has said authorities are intensifying measures to manage the impact of the ongoing conflict, including tighter oversight of prices and expanded monitoring of fuel and essential goods. During a briefing today (Mar 26), officials reported continued volatility in global energy markets, which is increasing pressure on domestic costs and supply chains.

The Ministry of Commerce is beefing up price controls, with Department of Internal Trade Director-General Wittayakorn Maneenetr presenting plans to expand regulatory measures. Authorities are reviewing the list of controlled goods and preparing additional rules to manage pricing and stock levels as production and transportation costs rise.

Inspections have been carried out across multiple provinces, covering fuel stations, retail markets, and fertilizer outlets. Officials said supply remains sufficient overall, although some products, including meat and packaging materials, have risen in price due to higher input costs. Complaints related to pricing irregularities are also under review as enforcement continues.

Proposed measures include expanding the number of controlled goods and increasing the list of items requiring prior approval before price adjustments. These proposals are expected to be submitted for further review to strengthen oversight of essential goods under current conditions.



Authorities said monitoring will continue nationwide, with legal action to be taken in cases involving improper price display, excessive pricing, or hoarding. The public is encouraged to stay informed through official channels and report irregularities as efforts continue to maintain price stability. (NNT)



































