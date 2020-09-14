PRD holds fake news detection, New Normal seminar

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Public Relations Department has held a seminar on fake news detection and the New Normal lifestyle, aimed at creating a fake news detection network to help stop the spread of misinformation.







The Public Relations Department’s (PRD) Deputy Director General Pichaya Muangnao, presided over the seminar on fake news detection and the New Normal lifestyle, held by the PR Technical Development Office to create a better understanding of changing lifestyles, and the importance of fact-checking be for circulating news.

The seminar was participated in by public health volunteers in Bangkok. They were given a workshop on how to verify if the news they receive is legitimate, and how to stop the spread of fake news.









The PRD deputy chief said the seminar would help pass on fake news detection knowledge among public health volunteers, who have been working closely with the general public, and will help stop the spread of misinformation.

Thailand Health Volunteers Association president said the volunteers will apply the knowledge gained in the seminar and pass it on to as many villagers as possible, because of concerns regarding the circulation of fake news on many platforms.











