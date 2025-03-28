Bangkok Public Transport – All electric trains suspended for one night for safety inspections after earthquake

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Transport, Suriya Juengrungreungkit, announced today that all electric train services in Bangkok and throughout Thailand would be temporarily suspended for one night following the nationwide earthquake. The suspension is to allow for comprehensive safety inspections across the entire rail system, with plans to resume operations on the morning of March 29, if no structural issues are found.







This decision comes after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed deep concern for the safety of the public. The government has declared Bangkok a disaster area and has instructed all agencies to remain on high alert, ensuring the highest levels of safety for citizens.

Suriya further explained that a safety center has been established to monitor the situation around the clock, with engineers deployed to inspect the safety of bridges, roads, and rail systems in all provinces. Any identified damage will be immediately addressed to ensure public safety.



The Minister also confirmed that while traffic on Rama II Road has not been affected by the earthquake, the Department of Highways (DOH) will continue to monitor the situation. For air travel, all operations were briefly halted for one hour after the earthquake but resumed at 2:30 PM today, although delays in flights continue. Affected airports, including Nakhon Phanom, Udon Thani, Surat Thani, Roi Et, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phitsanulok, Loei, and Sakon Nakhon, have extended their closure times.

The Ministry of Transport assures the public that transportation services will return to normal as soon as safety assessments are completed. (TNA)



























