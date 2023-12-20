Poll reveals concern over rising PM2.5 pollution

A recent survey by Suan Dusit University revealed that most Thais are concerned about PM2.5 air pollution. The poll, which involved phone interviews with 1,123 participants nationwide from December 12 to 15, indicated that nearly 90% of respondents are worried about PM2.5, with 48.89% being “rather worried” and 41.58% “very worried.”







According to the survey, the primary perceived causes of PM2.5 pollution are farm waste burning and forest fires (79.04%), factories (70.65%), and construction activities (68.42%). Respondents highlighted the recurrent nature of forest fires and farm residue burning, human and natural contributions, and continuous construction projects as reasons why PM2.5 pollution is challenging to manage.

The Pollution Control Department’s anti-air pollution center reported high levels of PM2.5 across many parts of the country today (Dec 18), with the official safe threshold in Thailand being 37.6 micrograms per cubic meter (μg/m3). Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, and several other provinces are among the most affected areas.







Deputy Government Spokesperson Kenika Aunjit announced recently that more sugarcane farmers have ceased burning farming waste following a Cabinet decision to provide compensation. Farmers who refrain from burning sugarcane residue will receive a subsidy of 120 baht per tonne of harvested sugarcane. (NNT)



























