Agencies join hands to address PM 2.5 issue

The Ministry of Energy has collaborated with various organizations to tackle the problem of PM 2.5 and enforce strict controls on black smoke emissions from vehicles.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Peeraphan Salirathaviphak stated that collaboration is essential to reduce the small particulate matter PM 2.5 from vehicles.

Acknowledging that trucks contribute to 70% of the particulate matter in Bangkok, the ministry is partnering with the police to intensify inspections of black smoke emissions. The Land Transport Department is also rigorously checking the condition of vehicles and imposing heavy penalties.







The ministry’s efforts are underway to push for the implementation of the Euro 5 diesel standard, replacing Euro 4, starting from January 1, 2024. Euro 5 diesel can reduce sulphur by 4-5 times, resulting in a 20% reduction in dust. Additionally, the ministry is actively promoting the use of electric trucks to reduce transportation costs and address dust-related issues.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt emphasized the city’s commitment to addressing the PM 2.5 problem as a top priority. He suggested a simple solution of changing engine oil at a cost of 2,000 baht, which can significantly contribute to reducing the particulate matter.







Bangkok is also collaborating with various sectors to tackle the ultra-fine dust issue due to its severity, and future plans involve finding ways to control diesel trucks or old diesel vehicles that contribute to the smog problem, similar to other countries.

Permanent secretary for Natural Resources and Environment Jatuporn Buruspat mentioned that after receiving cabinet approval for the draft Clean Energy Act, the penalties, including imprisonment and fines, have been increased.

The next step is awaiting approval from the parliament for the law to come into effect. Besides, cooperation is needed to prevent open burning, with officials monitoring and reducing hotspots nationwide.

Collaboration with neighboring countries, such as Laos, is also being explored to address cross-border haze issues. (TNA)



























