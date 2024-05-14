Political activist ‘Bung Thaluwang’ dies after 109-day dry hunger strike in detention

A political activist Netiporn also known as ‘Bung Thaluwang’ has died. Bueng, who was detained on political charges, suffered a cardiac arrest while at the Correctional Hospital.

She was subsequently transferred to Thammasat University Hospital, where medical professionals attempted to resuscitate her. Unfortunately, despite efforts, she was later pronounced dead.







Currently, media personnel are awaiting further information regarding the cause of her death from relevant authorities and her family.

Netiporn, a 28-year-old activist, has been detained since January 26, 2024, after the Criminal Court revoked her bail in a lese majeste case related to a poll she conducted about a royal motorcade. As of May 14, she has been in custody for 110 days.









On the second day of her detention (January 27), she began a dry hunger strike to demand justice reform (109 days). She was transferred to the prison’s hospital on February 6.

On February 8, she signed a document expressing her intention to donate her body and her refusal to receive medical treatment that would prolong her life unnecessarily and in vain. (TNA)



































