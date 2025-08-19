ASEAN Interim Observer Team begins fact-finding mission on Thai-Cambodian border mine incident

SI SA KET, Thailand – An Interim Observer Team (IOT) began a three-day visit to the border region between Thailand and Cambodia on Monday to gather facts on an alleged mine incident involving Thai soldiers and Cambodia’s alleged violations of a ceasefire agreement.

The latest visit follows Saturday’s visit to Si Sa Ket province by ASEAN envoys and representatives from countries that ratified the Ottawa Convention, who were led by the Thai foreign minister.







The delegation from the eight ASEAN member countries—Brunei, Malaysia, Laos, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam—was led by the Malaysian Military Attaché in Bangkok.

The observers are visiting a Thai military operations center in the northeastern border provinces of Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, and Surin.

On Monday, a team traveled from Bangkok to the 22nd Military Circle in Ubon Ratchathani for a briefing.



On Tuesday, they will visit Chong Aan Mah in Nam Yuen district before heading to Pha Mor E Daeng in Si Sa Ket for a briefing on ceasefire violations. The observers will then travel to military bases near Phu Ma Khuea to watch the Humanitarian Mine Action Unit 2.

On Wednesday, the delegation will visit a prisoner of war and then travel to Phanom Dong Rak Hospital in Surin to inspect areas affected by a BM-21 rocket system. Finally, they will visit Chong Chup Ta Mok to inspect the site where a soldier was injured by a landmine.

In a separate development, the Cambodian side has requested a postponement of the Thai-Cambodian Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting. The meeting, originally scheduled for August 21, has been moved to August 27, according to the Thai Army’s Operations Center.



Lt. Gen. Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the Thai Second Army Region, has informed Army Chief Gen. Pana Klaewplodthuk of the request, and the Thai side has agreed to the new date.

The meeting, including a preliminary session on August 25-26, will be held at the Chong Sa-ngam permanent border checkpoint in Si Sa Ket province. (TNA)



































