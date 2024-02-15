Police raid bars selling laughing gas balloons to tourists in Chiang Mai

Authorities have cracked down on illegal laughing gas balloon vendors catering to tourists in Chiang Mai, conducting a large-scale raid involving approximately 100 officers.

The operation targeted service establishments, bars, and beer gardens near the Muay Thai stadium on Loi Kroh Road in downtown Chiang Mai following intelligence indicating clandestine sales of nitrous oxide balloons to foreign visitors.







During the inspection, a significant number of foreign tourists were found patronizing the establishments.

The investigation uncovered nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, totaling 1,706 unused tubes and 4,847 used tubes, along with 1,046 balloons and 28 gas dispensers across six bars.







All items were seized as evidence, and all individuals involved were taken into custody for further investigation and legal proceedings at the Chiang Mai City Police Station.

Under the Narcotics Act, those involved in the production or sale of substances for recreational use without authorization face imprisonment of up to five years and fines of up to 10,000 baht. (TNA)





































