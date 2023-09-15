Police officers at party make false statement, CCTV footage shows

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the “Kamnan Nok” house has revealed that police officers attending the dinner on the day a highway police officer was shot dead made false statement, said deputy national police chief Pol.Gen. Surachate Hakparn.

There are a total of 15 CCTV cameras installed in the house of the sub-district chief and businessman or Praween Chanklai aka Kamnan Nok and 13 servers have been fully recovered, providing a clear visual and audio record of events before and after the incident.







A highway police officer was fatally shot by a close aide of Kamnan Nok on Sept 6 while attending the dinner party at Kamnan Nok house in Nakhon Pathom.

These recordings have exposed, who lied about providing assistance to the injured, and failed to help. The remaining two CCTV cameras are currently under review, and it is expected that by this afternoon, all footage will be available, Pol.Gen. Surachate said.







However, details about specific individuals’ actions cannot be revealed at this time, as it relates to the ongoing investigation. At this point, it is clear that everyone involved has conflicting accounts of the incident. A meeting will be held today to consider issuing more arrest warrants, he added.

The evidence shows almost all of police officers and people at the dinner party carried guns, with each individual fleeing after the initial gunshots were fired. No one attempted to intervene.

While the shooter has been identified as Mr. Nong, it remains to be seen whether the order to shoot came from Kamnan Nok. This will depend on the analysis of the remaining two CCTV cameras.







Currently, the key focus is to trace money trail of the sub-district chief and to look into his road construction and trucking businesses whether he was involved in unlawful conduct including bid rigging and overloaded truck bribery.

If any wrongdoing is discovered, it will lead to money laundering charges and asset seizures. (TNA)













