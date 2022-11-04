Police link call scams with Chinese-owned Jinling pub in Bangkok

Police have found connection between a call scam gang and the raided Jinling entertainment venue in Bangkok’s Yannawa district.

Police searched three residential places in Prawet and Sukhumvit areas. They arrested 10 Chinese suspects and impounded about 10 luxury cars, 42 million baht in cash and luxury bags worth about 300 million baht.







The raids were related to police’s earlier search of the Jinling entertainment place where they found 237 Chinese revelers and impounded about 30 luxury vehicles including a grey Porsche driven by a Chinese woman and owned by a Chinese man identified as Lin Yian.

Police found that the Chinese man was a member of a call scam gang. He held many nationalities including Thai citizenship and carried a Cambodian passport and a Thai identity card. He allegedly spent money from call scams on business activities, houses, condominiums and luxury cars. (TNA)





































