Cambodian media delegation visits MCOT for study tour

BANGKOK, Thailand – A delegation of 10 journalists from the Cambodian Club of Journalists (CCJ), led by Secretary-General Mrs. THONG Sovanrainsey, on Monday visited MCOT Public Company Limited for a study tour and exchange of ideas on media operations.

The delegation, accompanied by Panathan Thongboonyu, First Secretary of the Royal Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh, was welcomed by Kittipong Khantirat, MCOT’s Executive Vice President for Corporate Management.







During the visit, the Cambodian journalists expressed particular interest in how Thai News Agency verifies and prevents the spread of fake news, as well as how it covers news from Cambodia.

The visit is part of a Thai-Cambodian media exchange program, organized in cooperation between the Thai Journalists Association and the Royal Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh.







In addition to discussions, MCOT is providing a five-day practical training opportunity for the Cambodian journalists, focusing on television and radio news production, as well as program production.

This visit aims to strengthen media relations between Thailand and Cambodia, fostering greater understanding and cooperation in the field of journalism. (TNA)















































