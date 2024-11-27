Manhunt underway after triple homicide in Nong Bua Lamphu, Northeast Thailand

NONG BUA LAMPHU, Thailand – A manhunt is underway in northeastern Thailand after a gunman killed three people in a rural village on Wednesday morning (Nov 27).

The shooting occurred around 6:30 a.m. local time in Sri Bun Rueang district, Nong Bua Lamphu province. Authorities have identified the suspect as 58-year-old Samart, who is believed to have fled the scene on a motorcycle heading towards the neighboring province of Udon Thani.

Police have set up roadblocks and checkpoints in the area, particularly along the route to Udon Thani’s Ban Dung district, where Samart’s son resides. The motive for the killings remains unclear.







According to local police, the suspect arrived at a house in the village and opened fire, killing two people on the spot. A third victim was injured and later died in hospital.

Witnesses reported that Samart had been involved in a dispute over money and had filed a police report the previous day. He was scheduled to attend a mediation at the police station on Wednesday morning but instead carried out the deadly attack.

Police described Samart as dangerous and urged the public to report any sightings. He was last seen riding a modified blue motorcycle. (TNA)















































