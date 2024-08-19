Sai River floods border markets and communities, impacting thousands in Chiang Rai

Heavy rains and water deluges from Myanmar’s Shan State caused the Sai River to overflow over the weekend, flooding border markets and communities in Mae Sai district. The Sai Lom Joy market was submerged under 1 to 1.5 meters of water, the fourth time it has flooded this year and the third time within a week. Other affected areas included Koh Sai, Koh Sawan, Mueang Daeng communities, and Mai Lung Khon Market.

The flooding extended across the border, inundating Myanmar’s Tachileik town. In addition to the overflow of the Sai River, the Tak River in Phaya Mengrai district caused flooding in a nearby village, where water levels reached over one meter at Wat Boonyawat. The Office of National Water Resources reported 120 millimeters of rainfall in the region over the past 24 hours.







Elsewhere in Chiang Rai province, a landslide occurred on a road leading to Phu Chi Fa National Park in Thoeng district, while 15 villages in Wiang Chai district were affected by run-off. In Mae Lao district, an irrigation canal overflowed into four villages, and the Kham and Kok rivers flooded seven villages in Chiang Saen district.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported that approximately 2,000 households in Chiang Rai were affected by the flooding. The department indicated that floodwaters should recede in the coming days unless the heavy rains continue. (NNT)





































