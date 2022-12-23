Police conduct raid on plant of illegal silicone implants in Suphan Buri

Consumer protection police and Food and Drug Administration officials raided a plant of illegal silicone implants in Suphan Buri province and found about 43,000 items of illegal silicone implants and production equipment worth about 3.5 million baht.

Its arrested owner said she had worked at a beauty clinic and then been a salesperson supplying silicone implants to beauty clinics.







Later she studied the production of silicone implants by herself and produced them for supply to her old customer base. She sold 5,000-10,000 silicone implants per month and employed three salespersons to support her business.

Officials found that the suspect supplied illegal silicone implants to dozens of well-known beauty clinics in Bangkok and other provinces for two years.







Officials said illegal silicone implants from the source cost only 80-100 baht each while licensed implants were priced at about 950 baht apiece. Police were listing the beauty clinics that ordered illegal silicone implants from the factory. (TNA)























