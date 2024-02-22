Boundary dispute between two ministries resolved

After discussions between relevant agencies concerning a dispute over unidentified boundary markers that were recently removed from land believed to be under the jurisdiction of either the Agriculture Ministry or the Environment Ministry, the involved agencies have confirmed that the issue has been resolved, and there are no longer any disputes.

They confirmed that the process of delineating the state land will take approximately three weeks to verify the area in question, and will be conducted by the Royal Thai Survey Department.







The verification will cover land reform zones based on original evidence from 1984 to 1991. If it is indeed a land reform zone, no further land allocations will be made to farmers in buffer zones or adjacent areas. Additionally, a fact-finding committee will be established, and should any wrongdoing be discovered, severe disciplinary and criminal actions will be pursued.







Future operations will include a formal agreement between the Agricultural Land Reform Office and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. Land allocations to farmers will need to pass through a committee for transparency.

The provincial land reform committee will include all relevant agencies to ensure responsible inspection and action. (NNT)































