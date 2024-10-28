PM’s remarks on the United Nations Day

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra delivered the remarks on occasion of the United Nations Day, October 24. Government Spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub disclosed her remarks as follows:

Dear beloved Thai people,

This is Paetongtarn Shinawatra, your Prime Minister.

Our country, Thailand, is full of rich culture, deep history, and people with great potential. Thailand is truly a land of opportunity. Therefore, the government aims to further drive our national development, which requires the collective efforts of every sector.



Besides the splendor, we are fully aware that much work remains to be done for the government to address our country’s challenges and improve the well-being of our people, be it tackling economic inequality, disparities in opportunity, or ensuring the safety for all citizens in every dimension.

These issues highlight the crucial role of the United Nations (UN) in collaborating with us to address these challenges.

Today, on the 24th of October, we celebrate the anniversary of the establishment of the UN. The UN is the cornerstone of global cooperation through its three principle pillars, namely: fostering peace and security, championing sustainable development, to protecting and promoting human rights. Thailand takes great pride in being an active player in the UN.

For a world of peace and stability, Thailand has been instrumental in preventing wars and conflicts. Thai personnels have joined the UN peacekeeping forces in over 20 UN Missions worldwide, helping to stabilise conflict-ridden areas and support post-conflict recovery efforts. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our UN peacekeepers whose bravery not only bring honour to our country but also give us hope for a peaceful world, not only for us, but for our youth and future generations.







For a world where humans and nature coexist in harmony, Thailand has been sharing our Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP) to advance the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We are committed to balancing both economic prosperity and environmental sustainability for the greater well-being of people.

For a world of equal opportunities, I am with pride that Thailand has recently been elected as a member of the UN Human Rights Council for the term 2025-2027. We pledge to improve the human rights standards of Thailand, as well as act as a bridge-builder and improve the global human rights standards. Thailand’s mission is clear: as we advance towards progress, we must ensure that no one is left behind.









Not only that, based on the policy of being a “promoter of peace and shared prosperity,” Thailand serves as a regional hub for more than 40 UN agencies, including the UN ESCAP. Let us continue being a gracious host and supporting the UN’s works in Thailand and the region, striving for the UN to answer to the needs to its Member States.

Thailand welcomes the successful conclusion of the Summit of the Future in September this year. As we move forward, our collective focus must be on ensuring that the Pact for the Future is high on impact and high on action. The vision of a better world rests not just on aspirations, but on the political will, concrete efforts, and support from all countries, as well as all relevant stakeholders.

For Thailand, the Royal Thai government is committed to playing a constructive role in supporting the UN and collaborating with the international community. This is to build a better world for us now and a brighter future for our youth and future generations.

Thank you.

(PRD)





































