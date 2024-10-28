Bangkok air quality improves, PM2.5 levels below standard

BANGKOK, Thailand – As of Monday, October 28, at 7:00 a.m., Bangkok’s Air Quality Information Center reports PM2.5 levels between 6.3 and 22.7 µg/m³, well below the national standard of 37.5 µg/m³. The air quality index indicates mostly “good” levels across the monitoring stations, ensuring healthy conditions for residents.

Meteorological forecasts for October 28 to November 2, suggest limited air circulation, which may impact dust dispersion. However, a chance of rain and open atmospheric conditions near the ground layer are expected to keep PM2.5 concentrations low. Scattered thunderstorms are predicted to cover 30% of the area. Additionally, no heat hotspots have been detected by NASA’s satellite monitoring within Bangkok.







For real-time air quality updates, check:

AirBKK App

www.airbkk.com

Facebook: Environmental Department, Bangkok

LINE ALERT

To report pollution sources, please contact Traffy Fondue.





































