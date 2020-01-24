PM 2.5 on the rise in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI – The level of PM 2.5 skyrocketed to 208 microgrammes per cubic metre in Chiang Mai’s Doi Tao district on Thursday morning, resulting from illegal burning of agricultural produce.

Open burnings were reported at 29 locations in many districts, surrounding the Chiang Mai city. The toxic particulate matter rose to the critical level at 208 mcg at 8 am. inDoi Tao district.

Four villagers were arrested for defying the burning ban, effective until the end of April.

In Ang Thong province, about 100 km. north of Bangkok, farmers burned dry stalks of rice plants at night, contributing to the rise of the ultra-fine dust in the province to 64.2microgramme per cubic metres.

Officials will create understanding among farmers and enforce the law strictly to curb illegal burning.