PM welcomes Thailand’s improved status on US Trafficking in Persons Report

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has applauded the United States’ decision to upgrade Thailand from the Tier 2 Watch List to Tier 2 in the 2022 US Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report, citing the country’s increased efforts in the never-ending fight against human trafficking.

According to the US Department of State, Thailand has significantly improved its work in combating human trafficking and apprehending perpetrators.







The US agency stated that these efforts included increasing the number of investigations, finalizing a national referral mechanism (NRM), authorizing a 45-day period of reflection, as well as finalizing implementation guidelines for the forced-labor provision of the anti-trafficking law, and initiating investigations against 17 allegedly complicit officials in 2021.





Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the administration has prioritized the suppression and prevention of human trafficking as a pressing matter. Currently, it is collaborating with local and international organizations to combat all forms of human trafficking in Thailand.

According to Thanakorn, Gen Prayut also thanked all concerned agencies and those participating in the mission to improve Thailand’s status on the TIP report.



In the previous year’s TIP Report, Thailand was demoted from Tier 2 to the Tier 2 Watch List. If the nation remained on the watch list for two consecutive years, it would risk being automatically downgraded to Tier 3. (NNT)

































