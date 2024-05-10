Minister vows to maximize complaint center service to solve public issues

Pichit Chuenban, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, recently visited the 1111 hotline complaint center at Government House.

His visit aimed to maximize the Prime Minister’s Office’s service to the public. He noted that the evolving societal context and increased public scrutiny of the administration through various TV programs are beneficial, as they help monitor the government’s performance.







As a lawyer, Minister Pichit views these developments as checks on their work. Rather than merely supervising, he aims to collaborate with all stakeholders to transform the hotline complaint center into a “helpful government house.”

He expressed his commitment to serving as the “Prime Minister’s instrument,” motivated by numerous cabinet discussions on public issues. His goal is to work competitively, alongside the private sector, to ensure the government is seen as reliable and that thorough scrutiny ultimately benefits the public.









Looking ahead, Minister Pichit plans to integrate efforts with agencies handling legal matters and public concerns, aiming to resolve issues from their origin to conclusion. He pledged to keep the public informed about progress within 30 days and to address any long-standing issues, coordinating with the relevant agencies as necessary.

Following the meeting, the Minister personally attended to complaints from the public, primarily concerning land disputes and corrupt practices by officials, and promised swift resolutions. Since taking office, his initial focus has been on enhancing the hotline complaint center to better assist the public. (NNT)





































