Paetongtarn affirms strategic partnership with Vietnam

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra of Thailand has shared on her X account that she received a congratulatory phone call from Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh following her recent appointment as Prime Minister.

During the conversation, Prime Minister Paetongtarn expressed her gratitude for the close relationship between Thailand and Vietnam and thanked the Vietnamese government for the respectful reception accorded to Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn during her visit to Vietnam in mid-August.







The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working closely together, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and connectivity between the people of both nations. Prime Minister Paetongtarn emphasized the importance of enhancing the strategic partnership between Thailand and Vietnam, with a focus on advancing bilateral and regional relations.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also expressed confidence in the potential of their bilateral cooperation and extended an invitation for Prime Minister Paetongtarn to make an official visit to Vietnam in the near future. (NNT)





































