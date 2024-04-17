Relocating cadmium tailings from Samut Sakhon, Bangkok, Chonburi back to Tak set on May 7

Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul has announced that Bound & Beyond Plc will begin relocating cadmium tailings from Samut Sakhon, Bangkok, and Chonburi back to Tak on May 7, with completion targeted within 36 days. The operation will see 450 tons of cadmium tailings transported daily using 30 trucks, a significant increase from the originally planned 10 trucks, which would have extended the process to 92 days.







A committee overseeing transportation recommended the adjustment in the number of trucks to expedite the relocation. Key safety measures include double-bagging the tailings during transit and securing the disposal pits with two layers of 1.5-millimeter HDPE sheets. These pits will undergo regular monitoring, including subterranean water checks, to prevent environmental contamination.







The operation is in response to the discovery of 12,421 tons of cadmium tailings that had been illegally moved from a landfill in Tak to various industrial and storage locations across the three provinces.

According to Pimphattra, a meeting has also been scheduled to review the detailed relocation plans, ensuring all participating agencies are coordinated on the safety protocols and timelines for this critical environmental operation. (NNT)





































