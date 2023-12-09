PM highlights economic vision

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin delivered a special lecture on “The Future of the Thai Economy” at an academic seminar for senior executives.

He emphasized a realistic vision of Thailand’s economic future, acknowledging the challenging decade that the country has faced, particularly during his tenure as Prime Minister. Thavisin highlighted global challenges like trade wars and ongoing global conflicts as key factors shaping the world economy.







In his three months as Prime Minister, Thavisin’s government has implemented various policies, focusing primarily on reducing living expenses for citizens. This includes addressing issues related to utility bills and farmer debt relief, a concern for millions of Thai citizens.

His administration has paused farmer debts three times in the last nine years, and while he hopes for it to be the last time, economic uncertainties make it difficult to promise.







On the issue of electricity tariffs, initially reduced to 3.99 baht per unit, Thavisin aims to maintain a balanced rate of 4.10 baht per unit despite potential increases.

Additionally, his government emphasizes quick-win measures like boosting tourism and long-term strategies like supporting secondary cities, using Udon Thani and Bueng Kan as examples of cultural and traditional richness. (NNT)













































