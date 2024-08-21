Palang Pracharath Party splits amid coalition talks

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s coalition partner Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) is facing a serious internal rift, with tensions escalating between two key figures – the party’s leader Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan and its secretary-general and caretaker agriculture minister Thamanat Prompow.

The rift within PPRP emerges as PM-elect Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Pheu Thai leader, forms a new government following the court’s removal of her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin, for an ethics breach involving the appointment of a previously convicted lawyer to his cabinet.







According to reports, Gen Prawit, the party’s leader, has removed Capt.Thamanat’s name from the list of proposed cabinet ministers to be presented to the Pheu Thai Party for consideration.

Meanwhile, Thamanat has held discussions with around 30 PPRP MPs and other party members, and on August 20, he later held a press conference alongside a group of 22 PPRP MPs who pledged to continue supporting him and remain in the coalition government with Pheu Thai.









During the press conference, Thamanat stated that he and his group have their own stance and are ready to work with Pheu Thai. He also revealed that they will submit their list of proposed ministers to Pheu Thai on August 21, but declined to specify the number of names.

Capt Thamanat expressed that he had dedicated six years to forming and working for the party, serving “one person and one party long enough.”

He stated, “It’s time for me to step back without disputing with anyone. It’s time for me to declare my freedom.” (TNA)





































