PM Srettha visits Si Sa Ket province to oversee key government initiatives

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is visiting Si Sa Ket province to oversee key government initiatives and tackle pressing issues such as drug trafficking, environmental conservation, and water management. The visit began at the Kantharalak District Office, where he discussed the region’s robust measures against drug trafficking.







Prime Minister Srettha is scheduled to lead the inauguration of the “72 Million Trees: Revitalizing Forests and Planting Trees” project in Phu Sing district. The environmental initiative, which celebrates His Majesty the King’s forthcoming 72nd birthday, involves community volunteers planting native saplings to boost local biodiversity and improve air quality. Already, the project has seen significant community participation, with over 61,000 saplings planted across 614.32 rai of land.

The tree-planting event at Luang Pu Suang Phrai Phatthana Technological College covers 7 rai and involves at least 720 residents. The premier is scheduled to plant a 3-meter-tall Lamduan tree, signifying the province’s dedication to its natural heritage.







Later, at 4:30 p.m., the prime minister will conclude his visit at Wat Sa Ban Sanuan in Khukhan district to discuss strategies for water resource management. This meeting is set to consider the past flooding events caused by the overflow of the Huai Samran River, impacting the local community and economy. Discussions will focus on a proposed diversion channel from the Huai Samran River to the Mun River to mitigate future flood damage. (NNT)













































