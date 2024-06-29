Bangkok’s Traffy Fondue online platform resolves 79% of complaints in two years

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt recently reported that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has successfully handled nearly 600,000 complaints through its Traffy Fondue online platform over the past two years.







Of the total 588,842 complaints received, the BMA has resolved approximately 79%, with the majority, 201,355 complaints, pertaining to road conditions. Other areas of concern included footpaths, safety, street lighting, and sanitation. In its second year, Traffy Fondue saw a substantial increase in usage, receiving 345,975 complaints—1.5 times more than in its inaugural year.

Governor Chadchart highlighted Traffy Fondue’s efficiency, noting that issues that previously took a month to address can now be resolved within just two days. The improvement has led to a rise in public satisfaction, with the platform achieving a user rating of 4.11 out of 5.







According to Chadchart, the platform helps transform Bangkok into a smarter city. It eliminates the need for traditional complaint methods such as letters and phone calls while offering 24/7 accessibility for residents to provide feedback and request assistance. (NNT)





































