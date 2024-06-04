NACC reaffirms anti-corruption commitment at Vienna conference

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) recently reiterated its strong commitment to fighting corruption at the 33rd session of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ) held in Vienna, Austria. Representing the NACC, Bureau of International Affairs and Corruption Investigation Director Wanwara Silpawilawan declared that tackling corruption remains a top priority within Thailand’s national agenda.

Wanwara stressed that the NACC’s efforts are in line with the 2003 United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), involving a wide-ranging collaborative approach with various sectors, including government, legislative bodies, the private sector, civil society, and international partners.







During the conference, which took place on May 14, Director Wanwara, along with other NACC delegates, engaged in various discussions, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in eradicating crime and corruption globally.

Wanwara also spoke on behalf of the Attorney General and the Office of the Attorney General, detailing Thailand’s strategies against transnational organized crime. She specifically highlighted efforts to combat call center gangs, which have become a significant issue nationwide in recent months. (NNT)





































