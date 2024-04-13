PM Srettha celebrates Songkran at his vacation home in Hua Hin

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin joined the throngs of Bangkok residents traveling for the Songkran festival, choosing to spend the holiday at his vacation home in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Hua Hin district. On Friday morning, the premier was seen participating in local traditions, offering alms to monks at a market where he also enjoyed some local cuisine from his preferred vendors.

Srettha late visited the Hua Hin Railway Station to review the arrangements made for travelers and ensure that the facilities were up to standard to handle the holiday influx.







As Songkran festivities stretch until April 21 this year, most Thais are utilizing the extended break to reconnect with family or explore. According to Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, the festival is expected to inject approximately 50 billion baht into the tourism sector, underscoring its significant impact on the local economy. (NNT)

































