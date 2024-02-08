PM Srettha accepts NACC recommendations on 10,000-baht stipend

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has acknowledged the suggestions of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) regarding the government’s policy to provide a 10,000-baht stipend through the digital wallet system.

The NACC on Wednesday warned that the program could violate the constitution and laws, potentially leading to a long-term public debt burden, and suggested focusing on structural economic improvements instead. It also raised concerns over corruption stemming from the massive initiative.







In response, the Premier stated that a sub-committee will likely be established to prevent the potential graft. He confirmed that careful consideration is already a priority and that the program will have clear mechanisms that can be audited at every step.

Regarding the NACC’s suggestion to use the annual budget over enacting a new borrowing act, the Prime Minister said the matter needed to be discussed to determine the best approach.







On the NACC’s recommendation to adjust the criteria to distribute money specifically to vulnerable groups or low-income individuals, the Prime Minister mentioned that it is the government’s responsibility to determine who is eligible for the program.

As for whether the NACC’s opinion would cause the government to change its plan for the much-awaited policy or not, the Prime Minister stated that opinions from all sides must be reconsidered.

The next meeting of the program’s committee is expected to be early next week. (NNT)































