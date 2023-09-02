PM rides MRT to visit market

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin led Pheu Thai party’s economic team to visit the market and listen to people’s economic concerns particularly the high prices of goods and gasoline.

Accompanied by prospective deputy finance minister Julapun Amornvivat, Mr. Srettha walked from the Pheu Thai party headquarters to the underground MRT’s Phetchaburi station. From there, they took the subway to the Sutthisan station, heading to the Muangthai Phatthara Market.







Upon arriving at the market, the crowd eagerly welcomed Mr. Srettha. Some local traders gathered, expressing their curiosity about when the government would approve the digital 10,000 baht subsidy for the citizens.

He encountered a police officer performing traffic duties in the area. He inquired about the officer’s well-being and promised to look into improving the welfare and benefits of the no-commissioned police officers. (TNA)

















