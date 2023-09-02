HM the King grants royal pardon to Thaksin, reducing his prison sentence to one year

His Majesty the King has granted a royal pardon to ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra, reducing his prison sentence from eight years to one year.

The 74-year-old Thaksin returned to Thailand from 15 years of self-imposed exile on Aug 22. He was sent to Bangkok Remand Prison on the same day to serve an eight-year prison sentence for abuse of power and conflicts of interest.







He was transferred to the Police General Hospital on the first night in jail due to his illnesses including chest pain and hypertension and has remained hospitalized since then.

Outgoing deputy prime minister and justice minister Wissanu Krea-ngam yesterday disclosed that Thaksin’s formal application for a royal pardon had been filed.

The website of the Royal Gazette of Thailand has announced that His Majesty the King has granted a royal pardon to Mr. Thaksin. He was sentenced to a total of eight years in prison, with three years for one case, two years for another, and three years for a third case. He has already served 10 days of his sentence.







The announcement also mentions that Mr. Thaksin was the former prime minister who served the nation and the people, and demonstrated loyalty to the monarchy. He accepted responsibility for his actions, expressed remorse, and serve the punishment.

It is noted that Mr. Thaksin is currently of advanced age and faces health issues, requiring medical treatment from specialist doctors.

In light of these factors, His Majesty the King has granted a reduction in Mr. Thaksin’s prison sentence to one year. This reduction is intended to enable Mr. Thaksin to contribute his knowledge, abilities, and experience for the benefit of the nation, society, and the people. (TNA)













