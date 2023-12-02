PM prepares for 1st mobile cabinet meeting in Nong Bua Lamphu Dec 3-4

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is gearing up for an on-site inspection and the first mobile Cabinet meeting in Nong Bua Lamphu Province on December 3-4.

The announcement emphasizes the proactive approach to addressing the drug addiction issue.







Chai Wacharoke, the government spokesperson disclosed that on December 3, the prime minister will oversee the progress on addressing drug addiction issues, specifically the Community Based Treatment (CBTx) mechanism for rehabilitating drug users within the community at Ban Phu Din Thong in Naklang district.

Following this, he will proceed to Suwannakhuha district, where he will meet and confer with government officials, as well as defense volunteers working on drug prevention.







The day will conclude with a summary of the results of drug prevention and rehabilitation efforts in the province, known as the “Nong Bua Lamphu Model,” and a discussion on the care of mental health patients affected by drug abuse.

The prime minister will chair the Cabinet meeting, at Nattapong Grand Hotel in Muang district. – 819 (TNA)



























