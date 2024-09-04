HM The King endorses PM’s new cabinet

BANGKOK, Thailand – His Majesty the King on Wednesday (Sept 4) endorsed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s new cabinet, the Royal Gazette announced.

The new cabinet lineup preserves continuity in key positions, with Pichai Chunhavajira maintaining his role as Finance Minister and Maris Sangiampongsa continuing as Foreign Minister.

Phumtham Wechayachai serves as Defense Minister, Sabeeda Thaised is Deputy Interior Minister, and Akkara Prompao holds the position of Deputy Agriculture Minister. (TNA)





































