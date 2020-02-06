PM orders investigation into complaints over shortage of face masks

BANGKOK – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha ordered the Public Health Ministry and the Commerce Ministry to find out the facts about public complaints over the shortage of face masks to alleviate the problems.





He also told the two ministries to find measures to ensure availability of face masks in the market, said Naruemon Pinyosinwat, spokeswoman to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Retailers are warned not to sell overpriced face masks which are in high demand in the light of the new coronavirus situation.

Consumers can file complaints to the Ministry of Commerce at the hotline 1569 around the clock if they find overpriced face masks at shops or online sellers.

Meanwhile, face mask shortage has been reported at some locations as the government decided to put face mask along with hand sanitizer on the price control list.

The Internal Trade Department of the Commerce Ministry said manufacturers, distributors, exporters and importers had to inform the Department the production cost, sales prices, production volume, export and import volume and stocks as wells as price labels.