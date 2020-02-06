Livestock development department confirms Thai pork is safe

BANGKOK – The Livestock Development Department stated that Taiwan’s swine flu is not an epidemic and Thai pork is safe for consumption.





Soravit Thanito, director-general of the department, said the influenza A/H1N1 virus or swine flu was a seasonal influenza. It resulted from the combination of virus in humans, chickens and pigs and was discovered in 2009.

It started in Mexico and the United States before spreading worldwide. It was not transmitted through contact or consumption of pork, he said.

The director-general assured that the production of meat including pork in Thailand was highly safe and met international standard.

The swine flu was also known as the novel influenza A 2009, Mr Soravit said. It could be transmitted through nasal mucus and saliva and people should cover their mouths while coughing or sneezing and often wash hands, he said.