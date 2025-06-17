PM orders close monitoring of nationals in Israel and Iran, sets up special operations center for Thai-Cambodia border

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Prime Minister has ordered close monitoring of Thai nationals in Israel and Iran amid regional tensions, officials said Tuesday. Simultaneously, a special operations center has been established to manage the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border.

During a Cabinet meeting, ministers were briefed on Thais in Israel and Iran, with the Foreign and Labour Ministries coordinating closely with embassies for care and potential evacuation, though no injuries have been reported. The premier stressed continuous readiness.







Thai-Cambodia Border Focus

Deputy Defence Minister Gen. Natthapol Nakpanich reported on border issues with Cambodia. The Prime Minister ordered the National Security Council to form a Special Operations Center for Border Management (SOCBM).



This new center will continuously monitor, analyze, and assess the border situation, providing policy recommendations to relevant authorities. It will also serve as a central source for accurate border information. The SOCBM committee is slated for its first meeting today at 1:30 PM at the National Security Council. (TNA)

































