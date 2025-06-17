Thai Airways set to resume trading after Central Bankruptcy Court ends rehabilitation plan

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Central Bankruptcy Court has ordered the termination of the business rehabilitation plan for Thai Airways International PCL, the national flag carrier said, clearing the way for its shares to resume trading on the stock exchange as early as August.

The decision comes after four years under court-supervised rehabilitation, marking a significant turnaround for the airline which had been battling substantial debt.







Piyasvasti Amranand, a director and former chairman of Thai Airways’ rehabilitation plan administrators, stated that the company had filed a request to exit the plan on April 28, having successfully met the conditions of its restructuring.

Despite current challenges in the Thai stock market, Piyasvasti expressed confidence that the airline’s positive financial performance would reassure investors.



Thai Airways has reported continuous operating profits every quarter since 2023. Furthermore, the airline has ranked among the top three globally for operating profit margin for the past two consecutive quarters, according to Piyasvasti. (TNA)

































