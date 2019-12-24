PM opens Walking Street @ Silom

BANGKOK – The Walking Street campaign was launched in Bangkok yesterday to stimulate tourism and encourage more public spending.

Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, presided over the opening of the Walking Street @Silom event, where many people and vendors gathered in a lively atmosphere.

The Prime Minister, together with the Deputy Prime Minister, Gen. PrawitWongsuwan, the Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister, JurinLaksanawisit, and the Bangkok Governor, AswinKwanmuang, presided over the the opening of Walking Street @Silom. It was organized to boost the country’s economy and tourism. The previous event generated 8 million baht in revenue, and the walking street campaign is to take place in other provinces across Thailand.

The Prime Minister said the walking street event received positive feedback from many people. He thanked different sectors for helping the authorities to turn roads into pedestrian-only zones at this time. The government will continue to boost trade, but it needs cooperation from all sides.

The Prime Minister said a House committee is now scrutinizing the draft bill on the 2020 budget, with the process expected to be finalized in February next year. Funds can then be disbursed to support various projects and help local communities generate more income. The government is to manage the budget in the most efficient way possible.

Following the opening ceremony of Walking Street @Silom, the Prime Minister greeted vendors, tasted their food products and sang a song titled “Sattha (Faith)” with a group of autistic children.

Yesterday, the government launched the Walking Street campaign nationwide to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), promote tourism and help circulate spending and strengthen the domestic economy in a sustainable way.