‘75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China’ grand ceremony in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Chinese Embassy in Thailand held a grand ceremony on Tuesday at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The event drew a diverse array of distinguished guests, including Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, high-ranking government officials, and members of the ambassador network.



Chinese Ambassador Han Zhiqiang, along with his wife, Madam Wang Huan, welcomed attendees and emphasized the enduring friendship and cultural ties between Thailand and China. He noted that the two nations, sharing a rich heritage, continue to strengthen their strategic partnership while working towards a shared future.

This year is particularly significant as Thailand and China have signed an agreement on visa exemptions to boost tourism, with expectations of approximately 7 million Chinese visitors to Thailand. Ambassador Han expressed optimism about further cooperation between the two countries, aiming to enhance mutual benefits for their citizens.







The celebration included a special presentation by Ms. Sudruetai Lertkasem, Director-General of the Public Relations Department, who gifted a traditional Thai “Pha Khao Ma” basket to Consul General Wu Zhiwu, as a gesture of goodwill.

The event also showcased prominent Chinese companies and organizations, including Huawei, Haier, and the China National Tourist Office in Bangkok, as well as the Nihao China booth from the Chinese Cultural Center, highlighting the strong economic ties between the two nations. (NNT)













































