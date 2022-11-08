PM meets with U.S. Ambassador to Thailand at Government House

The new United States ambassador to Thailand Robert F. Godec, on Monday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha on occasion of his assumption of the position at Government House.

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed that the Prime Minister welcomed the U.S. Ambassador to Thailand, and expressed confidence that his knowledge and experiences would well contribute to the reinforcement of relations and cooperation between the two countries.







He also commended Thailand- U.S. dynamic relations, as the two countries celebrate the 190th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, and affirmed the Thai Government’s commitment to fully support the Ambassador’s endeavors in all dimensions.

The Prime Minister conveyed his regards to President Joe Biden. He understood the reason why President Biden would not be able to attend the annual APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok, and hoped to meet with him at the ASEAN Summit in Cambodia.









The Thai Government is also ready to welcome and receive Vice President Kamala Harris at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok.

The U.S. Ambassador expressed appreciation for the warm welcome, and affirmed the U.S.’s great importance placed over Thailand- U.S. relations. He also committed to play an active role in strengthening relations between the two countries, both at the government to government, business to business, and people to people levels, and would work together with the Thai counterpart to organize events to celebrate the 190th anniversary of Thailand- U.S. diplomatic relations.







The Ambassador took the opportunity to praise the Prime Minister and the Thai Government for properly preparing for the hosting of APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

Both parties also discussed cooperation in various areas. The Prime Minister endorsed cooperation for economic recovery and promotion of sustainable development in line with the BCG economic model, especially investment expansion of the U.S. private sector in Thailand, promotion of supply chain in the S-Curve industries, digital economy, and cooperation in clean energy and technology.







Thailand and the U.S. affirm support over each other’s constructive role in the region and the subregion, and will maximize existing cooperation mechanisms, i.e., ASEAN, ACMECS, and Mekong – US Partnership, as well as such U.S. initiatives as Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), in a bid to work closely together and with other partner countries for tangible advancement and benefits of people in the region.



Toward the end of the meeting, both parties exchanged views on the international situation of mutual interest. The U.S. Ambassador thanked and commended Thailand for the humanitarian assistance provided to Myanmar people via both bilateral, ASEAN, and international channels. (TNA)

































