PM instructs officials to act against rubber smuggling

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin has ordered related agencies, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and the Royal Thai Army, to urgently address the issue of para rubber smuggling. The directive follows a recent report of smuggling activities in Kanchanaburi province.

Prime Minister Srettha also called for these agencies to collaborate in monitoring the border areas to prevent illegal import activities.







Nonetheless, the premier acknowledged that officials have intensified their efforts to combat the issue, significantly reducing the presence of illicit para rubber and greatly improving domestic rubber prices. This, in turn, has substantially increased income for farmers.

He also noted that curbing the importation of illegal rubber not only prevented market saturation, which could drive down prices, but also mitigated the issue of low-quality rubber that could affect the rubber industry in the country as a whole.







In response to the recent rubber smuggling activities in Kanchanaburi province, the Prime Minister directly instructed Army Chief General Charoenchai Hinthao to eradicate illegal rubber and to continue strict border surveillance to prevent smuggling.

Kanchanaburi province has one permanent border crossing at Baan Namphu Ron and a temporary commercial crossing at Baan Phra Chedi Sam Ong, which are prone to para rubber smuggling activities from the neighboring countries. (NNT)































