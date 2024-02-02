Over 137,000 registrations under government program to tackle informal debts

The Ministry of Interior has revealed that since the government opened registrations to address the informal debt issue in December 2023, approximately 137,000 individuals have registered to date, accounting for 9.4 billion baht of debt.

According to the ministry’s data, nearly 116,000 registrations were made online, with 21,000 registrations completed on-site.







The area with the highest number of registrations is Bangkok, with 11,000 registrants and 7,660 creditors, totaling debts of 830.49 million baht. Conversely, Mae Hong Son has the lowest number of registrations, with about 220 registrants, 230 creditors, and a total debt of 14.07 million baht.

The Ministry indicated that 17,600 debtors have entered the mediation process, with 10,470 cases successfully mediated. The total debt of these debtors before mediation stood at 1.69 billion baht, which was reduced to 1.06 billion baht after mediation, decreasing the debt by nearly 630 million baht.







The Ministry of Interior has invited citizens suffering from informal debts to register with the program either online or on-site at any provincial administration office, district office, and all Bangkok Metropolitan Administration district offices.

Furthermore, the Ministry has instructed provincial governors and district chiefs to expedite the debt mediation process, ensuring that registered informal debtors receive assistance and resolution to their debt issues promptly. For informal lenders who do not cooperate in the mediation process, officials are authorized to take legal action swiftly. (NNT)































