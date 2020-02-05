Amari Phuket celebrates 35th anniversary

Pierre-Andre Pelletier (7th left) – Regional Vice-President, Operations – Southern Thailand, Vietnam and the Maldives, together with Deputy General Manager Tipaporn Koonphol (8th left, next to Pierre-Andre), and Hotel Manager Richard Margo (6th left, behind Pierre-Andre with hands raised), and their dedicated team joined in a religious ceremony to mark the 35th anniversary of the Amari Phuket recently. Later everyone joined in happily cutting the birthday cake. Pierre-Andre said proudly, “For more than three decades of operations, the Amari Phuket has exemplified success in the hospitality industry. We are a strong supporter of the local community by participating in various CSR activities. We take pride in our company’s growth and we pledge to continue with our strong commitment to afford outstanding service to our guests.”





