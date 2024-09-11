PM expresses concern over floods in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has expressed concern over the ongoing floods in the northern provinces of Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai.

In a social media post, the Prime Minister shared that she had received a report from the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) detailing the severe flooding in the area, which is caused by heavy rainfall.







Authorities and relevant agencies have been deployed to assist those affected by the flash floods. The Prime Minister emphasized that she is closely monitoring the situation and remains deeply concerned for the wellbeing of the citizens in the region.

Residents are encouraged to report any difficulties by contacting the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation hotline at 1784.

The Prime Minister also extended her support to the affected communities and commended the officials for their efforts in providing urgent relief. (NNT)






































